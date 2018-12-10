Pkosing faces no-confidence vote in House Transport Committee

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – National Assembly Transport and Public Works Committee Chairman David Pkosing is on Tuesday expected to face a no-confidence vote after a section of members accused him of highhandedness.

Pkosing will face his colleagues to respond to allegations supported by 11 out 19 MPs in a petition to the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai where they claim that it has become untenable to continue working with him as their chairman.

The Pokot South MP is facing allegations of being disrespectful of members of the committee, abusing his powers as the chairperson and making unilateral decisions in total disregard of the views of other members of the committee.

Attempts to get the second term MP to comment on the matter were unsuccessful as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Standing Order 193 states that a committee may, by a resolution supported by a majority of its members, resolve that it has no confidence in the chairperson or vice-chairperson and a member designated by the committee for that purpose shall thereupon report the resolution to the liaison committee which shall, as soon as it is practicable, direct the clerk to conduct an election to fill the vacancy.