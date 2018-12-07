Over 20 officials from Kenya Pipeline, NHIF due in court Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Police are preparing to charge over 20 public officials following arrests on Friday.

The officials set to face corruption-related charges include Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang, General Manager (Supply Chain) Vincent Cheruiyot, General Manager (Infrastructure) Billy Aseka, Procurement Manager Nicholus Gitobu, and Company Secretary Gloria Khafafa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also arrested on Monday are top National Hospital Insurance Fund officers who include Managing Director Simon Ole Kirgotty and his successor Geoffrey Mwangi who was suspended last week.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti told Capital FM News the officials will be charged with various offences, among them abuse of office and others criminal offences.

The KPC officers will answer to claims of stage-managed spillage report through which over Sh2.3 billion worth of revenue is said to have been lost.

They will also respond to alleged corruption in the construction of a Sh1.8 billion Kisumu Oil Jetty.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mining has named Hudson Andambi the interim Managing Director of the KPC, following the arrest of Joe Sang and four other officials this morning.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Petroleum, Andrew Kamau, said the appointment was made following consultations with the company’s board Chairperson, John Ngumi.

“The appointment is to ensure that operations continue without interference for purposes of ensuring security of supply of petroleum products,” Kamau said Friday morning.