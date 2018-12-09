ODPP, DCI top other institutions in the war against corruption

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9- A new poll by Infotrak rates the Noordin Haji led Office of the Director Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations under the leadership of George Kinoti top in the fight against corruption among other Government institutions.

According to the poll that saw 1,500 people undergo telephonic interviews in 24 Counties ODPP’s office top the list of Government institutions mandated to fight the vice at 49 per cent while the the DCI comes second at 41 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming third is the Judiciary at 40 pc while the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is rated at a distant 28 pc.

Interestingly, the National Police Service is rated higher than both the National Assembly and the Senate.

At 22 pc, Kenyans are optimistic that police are doing something to eradicate graft while 15 percent are for the National Assembly and 16 pc the Senate.

Overall, 48 pc of surveyed Kenyans rated the performance of President Uhuru Kenyatta as good, 40pc others rated his performance as average while 12 pc rated his performance as poor.

Those hopeful of the President’s efforts attributed it to “improved education (36pc); infrastructure development (33pc) and his sustained fight against corruption (23pc).”

Those who say President Kenyatta is yet to do enough cited the “high cost of living (29pc), unfulfilled campaign promises (24pc) and rampant corruption in his government (22pc).”

-The handshake-

According to the poll, 8 out of ten Kenyans support the handshake between President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Some 81 pc support the handshake for the sake of peace, 19 pc to cool the political temperatures while 12 pc hopes it will reduce tribalism.

The key reasons given for not supporting the handshake are that it wasn’t genuine (36pc); weakening the opposition thus poor performance by the government (35pc); and that it will only benefit the two principals (26pc).

“Kenyans are skeptical about who benefits from the handshake because right now there none apart from peace which in a developed society should be normal?” Infotrak Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho posed.

“What about the other Kenyans who were supporting them? Who fought for them? The best thing the handshake can accrue for these individuals is good governance improved but definitely a more stable economy.”

According to the study, seven out of every ten Kenyans support the Building Bridges Initiative with the highest support being in North Eastern, Nyanza and Central regions respectively.

The lowest support for the initiative is in Eastern, Coast and Nairobi regions respectively.

The key reasons for supporting the initiative, it reveals, are that there is peace in the country (58pc), it will bring political stability (31pc) and that it promotes unity (28pc).

The main reasons for not supporting the initiative are that it is meant for selfish political gains only (58pc), it will bring no development (31pc) and that it favors a few select people.