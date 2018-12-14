Nominee for EACC Chief Executive post to be vetted Friday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) nominee Twalib Abdallah Mbarak is Friday morning expected before the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee where he will undergo his approval vetting.

The Committee chaired by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo has for the last seven days been receiving submissions from the public in support or against the nomination in which he beat 13 other shortlisted applicants in a recruitment exercise conducted by the Public Service Commission.

The Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai advised Mbarak to appear before the Committee with his original ID, academic and professional certificates and clearance certificates from the EACC, the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Higher Education Loans Board.

The Committee will thereafter retreat to write its report in readiness for Tuesday’s House Special Sitting where MPs will consider Mbarak’s suitability to hold office.

If MPs approve his nomination Mbarak will take over from Halakhe Waqo who is set to leave the Commission after serving his six year term which began on January 21, 2013 making him EACC’s first chief executive officer since it was established to replace the defunct Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission in 2012.