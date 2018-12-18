NLC says its data intact in back-up systems despite burglary

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18- The National Lands Commission (NLC) says it has back up data, assuring Kenyans that their records are safe and secure following the burglary incident at its offices.

A day after the incident, the commission issued a statement late Tuesday, assuring that the burglary will not in any way affect its operations and neither will it affect or compromise the integrity of their process and procedures and any other matter related to compensations undertaken by the Commission.

“The Commission assures members of the general public of continued service delivery and urges them to ignore any contrary information appearing in some sections of the media,” reads a section of the statement.

Already, the 2nd-floor office where the incident happened has been cordoned off as a crime scene, with Cybercrime unit officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations visiting it to establish how it happened, the motive and who was involved.

Although the incident occurred on December 14, it was only reported on Monday at 4 pm at Kilimani police division raising serious concerns among investigators. No suspect has been arrested, with detectives saying they have interrogated staff and guards who were on duty at the time and are now analysing their statements.

The embattled commission’s chairperson Muhamad Swazuri, former Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina and 13 others have active cases in court over irregular land compensation, with former having been allowed back to office by the courts.