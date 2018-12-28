Nairobi lawyer Tom Ojienda arrested over Mumias Sugar saga

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – City lawyer Tom Ojienda has been arrested over the ongoing probe in Mumias Sugar Company Saga.

Ojienda was arrested Friday afternoon by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Last week, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji approved his arrest after receiving investigation files on the matter.

Ojienda’s arrest follows a protracted court battle with the Kenya Revenue Authority over tax compliance.

A special task force had been investigating the loss of Sh200 million from the sugar company.