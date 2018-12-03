Nairobi commuters walk as City Hall enforces matatu CBD ban

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The ban on Public Service Vehicles from accessing the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) took effect Monday morning with dozens of police and county askaris being deployed at major entry points.

This forced thousands of commuters who were dropped at matatu termini on the periphery of the city to walk into the centre of the Kenyan capital.

The ban compels all matatus to operate from designated termini without entering the CBD to drop off and pick passengers.

City Hall officials stated that the provided termini which have 505 parking slots which will only act as pick-up and dropping points for passengers and not holding grounds for the matatus with each PSV given between 10 and 40 minutes at a time.

All vehicles accessing the CBD from Waiyaki way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande Road and Limuru Road will have their termini at Fig Tree terminal A in Ngara.

Routes accessing the CBD from Thika Road including Ruiru and Kiambu Road will be stationed at Fig Tree terminal B.

The notice further indicated that vehicles from Jogoo Road will use Muthurwa terminus, those from Mombasa Road and Langata will have their station at Hakati terminus, while all high capacity vehicles from upcountry will use the Machakos terminus.