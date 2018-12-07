Muriuki wants assault incident expunged from Sonko ouster petition

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Former Nairobi Business Community Chairman Timothy Muriuki has distanced himself from contents in a petition filed in the High Court seeking to have Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko declared unfit for leadership.

In his petition, Boniface Nyamu, cited several reasons why Sonko should be declared unfit to hold office among them the attack on Muriuki which he alleges that the goons that attacked Muriuki were sent by Sonko.

Muriuki through his lawyer says the petitioner did not seek his views to get the chronology of the events adding that the governor was not involved in the incident.

“It is disconcerting that you have never approached our client to furnish you with the correct details and chronology of events regarding the cited incident. In light of the foregoing, our client firmly distances himself with the contents and sentiments depicted in the petition in the High Court,” reads part of the letter to Nyamu.

His lawyers have also indicated that such allegations are ill intended and will interfere with the existing harmonious personal and official relationship between the governor and Muriuki.

Further they have asked the petitioner to expunge the allegations about Muriuki’s attack in the petition since the contents are not true.

Muriuki was attacked in April by goons when he was about to address a press conference at a city hotel on the state of Nairobi County.

This was the same time Sonko had come under criticism for allegedly having failed in service delivery.

His statement as shared on social media was however in support of Sonko, where he said it was unfair to blame the governor for Nairobi’s woes and instead give him time to deliver for Nairobi residents.