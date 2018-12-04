MPs Jumwa, Dori recommended for expulsion from ODM

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The disciplinary committee of Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement party has recommended the expulsion of MPs Aisha Jumwa and Suleiman Dori, in what is seen as a reaction to their association with Deputy President William Ruto, who is eying the presidency in the next General Election.

The recommendations were tabled Tuesday at a National Executive Council meeting at Park Place Hotel attended by Odinga and other top party officials, according to a statement by the party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

“The Political Parties Act is clear on the running and management of political parties which include discipline among party members. Political Parties are accountable to the office of the Registrar of Political Parties which is the custodian of all political parties ;likewise, party members must always adhere to rules, regulations and policies of their respective parties,” read a part of the statement.

Jumwa, who represents Malindi constituency and Dori of Msambweni are to be expelled alongside six Members of County Assembly – all from Homabay accused of gross misconduct for either disrespecting the party leadership and/or its rules.

“ODM is not a party that tolerates disorder and unruly behaviour by her members,” the statement went on.

Jumwa and Dori have been attending rallies addressed by Ruto in the Coastal region while openly pledging their support for his 2022 presidential bid.

On 31 July, a letter signed by ODM Chairman John Mbadi was issued to the duo to appear before the disciplinary committee.

Jumwa was accused of allegedly making the following utterance on July 15, 2018: “People should not attack me, they should attack Raila Odinga who forgot all the efforts that the Opposition had in store for Kenya and supported the Jubilee administration.”

On his part, Dori was accused of declaring that “the Coastal people have been betrayed by Raila Odinga and ODM thus they should look elsewhere to realise some development.”