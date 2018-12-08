Motorists using unregistered vehicles put on notice

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8- The National Transport Safety Authority has raised alarm from what they say is an increasing trend of people using unregistered vehicles.

Some of the vehicles profiled by the authority include vehicles with registration like x-GK, X-KA, X-Diplomats and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the authority Director General Francis Meja says such vehicles are not registered urging the owners to do so or risk facing the law.

Also targeted are those driving vehicles with foreign number plates, but they don’t have legal documents allowing them to operate in the country.

“We wish to advise owners of foreign registered vehicles currently operating in the country to ensure that they have all the necessary documentation allowing the vehicles into the country,” he said.

He says police will be enforcing the law to ensure those in contravention are brought to book.