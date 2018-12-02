Mother of 8-month-old baby to be charged alongside two others with child trafficking

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 2 – The mother of an eight-month-old baby who had reported that her child had been kidnapped three weeks ago is in police custody and will be charged on Monday alongside two other women for child trafficking.

The three women will be arraigned before a Mombasa Court in connection with the kidnapping of the infant after police linked the mother, 38-year-old Joyce Wairimu, to the suspects found with the baby.

The child was found in Molo on Friday in the home of 54-year-old Susan Nyambura, who was posing as the grandmother to the child and 35-year-old Margaret Wairimu, pretending to be the mother.

Mombasa Police Commander Johnstone Ipara said Wairimu, who is the biological mother of the child, was directly involved in the disappearance of the baby.

Ipara said they tracked phone conversation between the three women and they highly suspect that they were all involved in the child trafficking saga.

“We have three women in police custody among them the mother of the said child. The will be arraigned in court on Monday over this matter. We expect they will be charged with not less than five counts of criminal charges,” said Ipara.

Sources said that Wairimu had sold her child for Sh80,000 before claiming that she had been stolen.