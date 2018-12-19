Military officer and his two sons drown in Thika

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 A military officer and his two sons have drowned in a shocking incident that occurred in Thika on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Thika Barracks-based officer is said to have drowned while trying to help his sons out of quarry that was filled with water in Makongeni area following heavy rains.

According to a police report seen by Capital FM News, the father of two jumped into the 30 feet quarry when he realized that his two boys were drowning. Both did not make it.

Their bodies were retrieved by experts drawn from the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) Disaster Response Unit.

There were no further details of the shocking incident.