Matiangi says govt won’t buy imported police uniform

, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the government will not succumb to pressure from merchants to buy imported police uniform.

This follows uproar that the government is unable to find the suitable material for the new police uniform which was supposed to be rolled out on Jamhuri Day.

Matiangi, however, says everything is on course and that the government has already paid local mabufacturers to produce the new uniform, while dismissing as propaganda talk that they are struggling to get the suitable material.

So far, only a handful of senior police officers and a few from the lower cadre have been supplied with the new Persian Blue uniform that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta recently.

