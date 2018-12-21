Machakos Governor Mutua survives election petition

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 21- The Supreme Court has declared that Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was validly elected, effectively dismissing Wavinya Ndeti’s petition in a ruling issued on Friday morning.

Mutua’s poll win was nullified by the Court of Appeal after Wavinya contested a High Court decision in February upholding the election of the second-term governor.

But on June 8, the Court of Appeal annulled his victory, but the Supreme court later stayed the execution order.

