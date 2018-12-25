Long serving KWS conservationist passes on

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Kenya Wildlife Service has announced the death of its Director of Parks and Reserves, Julius Kimani, on Sunday 23rd December.

Kimani was a career wildlife conservationist who worked with KWS for over thirty years in different capacities including as Acting KWS Director General for one year.

In his message of condolence, KWS Chairman Board of Trustees, Dr. John Waithaka said he has lost a dear friend, a dedicated conservationist, and a gallant defender of Kenya’s precious wildlife heritage.

“The death of Julius Kimani is a great loss, and it will be felt across KWS and in wider conservation circles” the chairman said as he consoled the family.

Acting KWS Director General, Prof. Charles Musyoki described the deceased as a focused, courageous, disciplined and hardworking officer who gave his best to wildlife conservation.