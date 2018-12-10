Lobbies urge formation of taskforce to probe extrajudicial killings at the Coast

Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 10 – Human rights organisations at the Coast on Monday called for the formation of a taskforce to investigate cases of extrajudicial killings and forceful disappearances.

Muslim for Human Rights, InformAction, Haki Yetu among other rights group called for the formation of the taskforce during the commemoration of International Human Rights Day in Mombasa.

Hassan Abdile, the MUHURI Executive Director, said the government should for a taskforce that will carry on an inquest around the cases of extrajudicial killing and forceful disappearance.

“We shall be having a meeting with the Ministry of Interior as human rights defender to address this issue of extrajudicial killing. We want an inquest around this matter,” said Abdile.

According to MUHURI, 71 people have either been killed or forced to disappear since last year.

Francis Auma, Muhuri Rapid Response Officer, said at least 34 people were killed and 37 disappeared without trace.

“Mombasa recorded the highest cases of killings. Some 18 people were killed, followed by Tana River that had five, Kwale and Lamu had four cases each and lastly Kilifi had three incidences,” said Auma.

In cases of forceful disappearance, Tana River had 17 people of enforced disappearance followed by Mombasa with nine, Lamu had six and Kilifi had eight, Auma said.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, who attended the procession to mark the International Human Rights Day in Mombasa said relevant authorities must end the gross violations of rights.

Nassir said a taskforce must be formed as soon as possible.

“The formation of the taskforce should be expedited,” he said.