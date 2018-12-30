Let’s continue praying for peace and national unity – President Kenyatta

Shares

, MOMBASA,Kenya, Dec 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Christians to continue praying for peace and national unity, saying that is the foundation for achieving the country’s development goals.

The President emphasized that Kenyans should learn to live, work and respect one another in order to grow a great nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are after all one family called the Kenyan people and the Kenyan nation. We must learn to work together to develop our nation,” President Kenyatta said.

The President, who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Mama Ngina Kenyatta, was speaking at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Nyali, Mombasa, where they joined other faithful for a Sunday mass.

President Kenyatta wished all Kenyans a blessed Sunday, noting that this is the last Sunday of the year.

The service was conducted by Father Maxwell Okello, the Parish Priest of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, who also delivered the sermon.

In his sermon, Father Okello preached on family values and underscored the need for unity in serving God and developing the country.