Lawyers Murgor, Taib pre-qualified to DPP’s special legal service panel

, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has pre-qualified former DPP Philip Murgor, former Mombasa Mayor Taib Ali Taib and lawyer James Kihara to provide special legal services to his office.

Haji had earlier told the Senate Committee on Justice and Legal that his offices had received applications from 18 other interested parties but only the trio met the set requirements.

“The responses were not as expected and therefore the DPP will be advertising again in order to build a strong portfolio of special prosecutors to assist the ODPP,” read the statement from the ODPP.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in September invited applications for Pre-qualification of Lawyers for Provision of Legal Services for the period of 2018-2020.

Haji required successful applicants to have proven experience in diverse and wide field of law including but not limited to Constitutional Law, Criminal law, Tax law, Procurement and Asset Disposal Law, International Law including Extradition, Mutual Legal Assistance, interpretation of statutes and international instruments with emphasis on ability to carry out the core functions of the ODPP.

According to the tender documents, the lawyers will be mandated to among others institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person, direct investigations and supervise the conduct of criminal investigations and facilitate victims of crime and witnesses during prosecutions.