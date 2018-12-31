Lawyer Tom Ojienda in court over Mumias Sugar saga

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – City lawyer Tom Ojienda was to on Monday appear in court over the ongoing probe in Mumias Sugar Company Saga.

Ojienda was arrested following a directive by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji after receiving investigation files on the matter.

Among the charges against him include filing a fake case and conspiring to receive payment for work not done.

He however stated that he has never obtained money by false pretenses and described himself as a person of integrity saying that all his records with the Mumias Sugar Company are intact.

He also stated that he has never conspired with anyone to be paid for work not done and read malice in the charges proffered against him.

Ojienda’s arrest followed a protracted court battle with the Kenya Revenue Authority over tax compliance.