Labour Ministry to hold talks with KNUT over teachers impasse

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – The Ministry of Labour will on Saturday hold talks with the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) in a bid to avert the looming teachers strike set for next month.

The conciliation committee formed by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani will visit the KNUT headquarters to discuss the situation with the union officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Yatani stated that among the issues to be discussed include teachers’ promotion and delocalization.

He pointed out that other topics for discussion include performance contracts and teachers professional development modules.

He stated that the committee will hold a similar meeting with TSC on Monday morning.

He further indicated that a joint meeting will then be held the same day to deliberate on teachers’ promotion and delocalization.