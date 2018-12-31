KUPPET dismisses KNUT calls for strike

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET) has dismissed calls to go on strike by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) saying there were other pertinent issues that needed to be addressed.

The Laikipia’s branch Executive Secretary Ndungu Wangenye said their members will not participate in the strike and hence asked them to report to their respecting stations.

He accused KNUT of taking teachers for a ride saying it should instead be talking of other issues such as how they are going to deliver the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and the stagnation of teachers in the same job group.

Wangenye observed that there was room for dialogue with the TSC and assured parents that learning will not be affected as schools’ re-opens.

KNUT cited a raft of issues, including demands that mass transfers be halted, appraisals and promotions.

Other issues likely to shape teaching and learning as schools reopen include implementation of the new curriculum, and the promise of 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools.

Wangenye however took issues with the disbursement of government text books to public schools claiming they were substandard.