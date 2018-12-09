Kenyans optimistic with Govt efforts to fight graft – Infotrak poll

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – A new poll by Infotrak shows that majority of Kenyans at 52 per cent believes the Government is doing enough to fight corruption while 42 percent wants more to be done.

Kenyans living in the North Eastern region are optimistic with ongoing crackdown at 68pc followed by Nyanza at 59pc with Central region coming third at 58pc.

The Coast region at 52pc is not optimistic about the latest efforts to get rid of the menace.

Those optimistic about the crackdown attributes it to regular arrests of suspects and subsequent prosecutions and good relationship between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Those of the contrary opinion cited rampant corruption at 52pc, others felt that there is no action taken against the corrupt (29pc) and lack of high-profile convictions (19pc).

To eliminate the vice, sampled Kenyans recommended that the Government “should sanction the corrupt individuals (24pc), recovery of all stolen assets (24pc) and arrest of high-profile people accused of corruption (17pc).”

Others want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to be empowered more, regular audit of all institutions while 3 pc believes only prayers can slay the corruption dragon.

Some 1,500 people underwent a telephonic interview within 24 Counties, during the study conducted between November 29 and December 1.

There have been tens of arrests lately, that could have changed Kenyans perception on the war against graft.

Just over the weekend, detectives arrested Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang and four other officials over a scandal at the Kisumu Oil Jetty among various other scandals at the corporation, including the loss of millions of litres of oil under questionable circumstances.

Sang was arrested alongside Company Secretary Gloria Khafafa and three others who were being questioned Friday at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters.

The officials are also under investigation over various other scandals at the corporation, including the loss of millions of litres of oil under questionable circumstances.

Earlier this week, the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Board had ited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe claims of oil spillage that may have seen the company lose over 20 million litres of fuel estimated to be worth Sh2.3 billion.

Also arrested is former National Hospital Insurance Fund Chief Executive Simeon Kirgotty alongside two others over the ongoing probe into the loss of 1.5 billion shillings.

They are set to be charged in court on Monday.

There are other cases involving massive loss of taxpayers money like the National Youth Scandal exposed early this year.

About 40 individuals are facing various charges over the scandal.