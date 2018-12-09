Kenyans are torn between supporting or rejecting referendum calls

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9- Kenyans are torn between supporting or rejecting calls for a referendum according to a new poll released by Infotrak.

Some 45pc of Kenyans are against the calls for the referendum while 44pc want it held.

According to the poll that saw 1,500 people undergo telephonic interviews in 24 counties, 12pc are not sure on whether they will support the calls or not.

Those against referendum cites the cost of holding such an exercise, others say any constitutional changes will only help a few individuals and the country while others are not aware of what it is all about.

Those supporting, majority in Central at 55pc, Nairobi 46pc, and Nyanza region at 52pc, attributes it to need to address the cost of living and believes it will ensure equality and inclusiveness in the management of the country.

Eastern (51pc), Rift Valley (53pc) and Western (47pc) have the most people against calls for a referendum.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has in the recent past come out in public to support a referendum while President Uhuru Kenyatta has instead urged politician to focus on delivering their promises.

His Deputy William Ruto said he would only support a referendum if it is not about creating more political jobs.