Kenya reaffirms commitment to fight against drug abuse, trafficking

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

Matiangi who officially opened the National Agency for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA), International Society of Substance Use Professionals (ISSUP) and African Union Demand Reduction Conference at KICC on Monday, said there has been increased cooperation between the National Police Service and custom authorities leading to arrest of traffickers and confiscation of their assets.

“We will work and collaborate with all international agencies including Interpol and partner governments in investigating drug traffickers within and without our borders, and as a government we have no problem in collaborating with others in arrest those of those who are involved in drug networks and ensuring that they are brought to justice,” said Matiangi.

Despite the 2017 global report indicating a worrying upward trend of drug abuse in the country, Matiangi said there has been concerted efforts from both the government and Non-Governmental Organisations to seal existing loopholes that have made it easier for the illegal trade to thrive.

“In our own individual level we have put in place several measures to fight this illegal business, for instance we have a multi-agency team that is focused on addressing the problem of drugs and substance abuse including the selling and distributing of illicit drugs and harmful substances,” he said.

The five-day conference which has attracted participants across the world, will provide a platform for sharing of information on treatment and prevention of substance use especially among the youth.