KCSE candidate commits suicide in Kisii over poor results

Shares

,

NYAMACHE, Kisii, Dec 22 – A candidate has committed suicide after getting poor grades in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results released on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in Bokomweri, a remote village in Majimazuri Sub Location in Nyamache Sub County, a local administration official.

Meshack Nyang’ara, the area chief said the boy locked himself in the house after confirming his results on the Short Text Message provided by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and hanged himself.

He did not reveal the boy’s grades.

The boy’s body was later found dangling from the roof, having used a piece of cloth to hang himself.

In the results released on Friday, Juliet Otieno from Pangani Girls High School was top nationally with a mean grade of 87.6 points.

James Kanuna of Maseno School came second followed by Edward Otieno from Light Academy.

The fourth student is Duncan Mwangi from Moi High School Kabarak, while the fifth is Humphrey Rasugu from Maseno school.

The results were released on Thursday by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

315 students had a mean grade of A, an improvement from 142 students in 2017.

“This improved performance can be attributed to a number of factors; first the ministry education mounted robust countrywide education quality dialogues in all the 47 County’s which gave all key policy agencies to sensitize education stakeholders on areas that needed urgent attention in delivering quality education,” she said.

Students with University level qualification of C+ and above hit 90,377 an increase compared to 70, 073.