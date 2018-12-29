Kagundo MP among 46 people arrested over drink driving

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – Kangundo Member of Parliament Fabian Kyule is among 46 people arrested by police for drink-driving.

According to Nairobi Police Boss Joseph Ole Tito, Kyule was arrested Saturday morning in an operation which he stated will continue in the coming days.

The operation which began Friday was among other things targeting unroadworthy vehicles.

The initiative was conducted together with the National Transport and Safety Authority on various roads starting with Waiyaki Way.

Passengers were also sensitized on the need to board road worthy vehicles.