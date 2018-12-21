Juliet Otieno of Pangani Girls tops KCSE exams

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21- Juliet Otieno from Pangani Girls High School is the top student in this year’s Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education examinations with a mean grade of 87.6 points.

James Kanuna of Maseno School came second followed by Edward Otieno from Light Academy.

The fourth student is Duncan Mwangi from Moi High School Kabarak, while the fifth is Humphrey Rasugu from Maseno school.

The results were released on Thursday by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

In this year’s KCSE exams, 315 students had a mean grade of A, an improvement from 142 students in 2017.

“This improved performance can be attributed to a number of factors; first the ministry education mounted robust countrywide education quality dialogues in all the 47 County’s which gave all key policy agencies to sensitize education stakeholders on areas that needed urgent attention in delivering quality education,” she said.

Students with University level qualification of C+ and above hit 90,377 an increase compared to 70, 073.

Overall, girls performed better in six subjects that include English, Kiswahili, CRE, home science art and design as well as metal work.

Some 660, 214 students sat for the examination in 2018 majority being the boys.

Josephat Kamau from Murang’a County is the 2018 KCSE most improved student with an A- of 79.4 points. He had scored 278 marks in KCPE.

During the period, some 5 teachers were interdicted for attempting to leak the examinations while 6 masterminds of exam cheating were arrested.

Four have since faced various charges in court.

Kenya National Examinations Council chairperson George Magogha said the outcome present the true picture of what every student managed to get.