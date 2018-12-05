JamboPay faces Senate team, defends record in revenue collection in Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Nairobi County revenue collection service provider JamboPay has refuted claims by Governor Mike Sonko, that the system is inefficient and instead assured on its effectiveness.

While responding to Sonko’s accusations before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee, JamboPay CEO Danson Muchemi said the company has observed all the contractual obligations between them and Nairobi County.

“All the money collected is put in trust fund and it does not belong to the county until a transaction is made and I want you to note that as a company we have done everything possible to be a reliable digitized platform for revenue collection therefore I refute what governor Sonko said,” Muchemi said.

He also accused the county government of failing to implement some of the amendments made on their contract, that allows them to deduct 1.5% commission on all the revenue collected from 4.5% as agreed on the initial contract.

“We are actually deducting less money than what is indicated in the contract and the changes that were supposed to be executed are yet to; county government is the one which is responsible for that,” Muchemi added.

The Committee chair Moses Kajwang’ (Sen. Homa Bay) however resorted to inviting JamboPay officials to appear before it again, with relevant documents that show how collection of revenue is done and streamed to the county government.

On Monday, Governor Sonko called on Senate’s indulgence accusing JamboPay of being faulty as its transactions are not always transparent adding that the owners are not accountable.

“We have written protest letters to the owners of the system to no avail. Our main problem with them is reconciliation of figures which is not happening,” he said.

“We have even asked them to bring their servers to City Hall so that we can monitor the transactions, but they have refused.”