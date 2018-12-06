Inaugural National Police Service week to be launched Thursday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – Police will on Thursday launch the first ever three-day National Police Service week to showcase their activities in offering public safety and security to Kenyans and achievements of reforms.

The event will take place at the Kenya Railways Club in Nairobi, during which a number of reforms will be announced.

Changes in the offing this month include amending the command structure where a number of ranks will be collapsed and commanders occupying them recalled to headquarters.

Some 24,000 Administration Police officers are set to merge with the regular ones and wear a new blue working uniform, which will also be showcased at the event.

Already, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and his assistant in charge of Kenya Police, Edward Mbugua have been seen wearing the new uniforms, eliciting mixed reactions from members of the public.

The change in police uniform is a United Nations recommendation in a bid to increase their visibility, while serving civilians and a way to enhance accountability.

The new uniform was first seen this year on September 13, at the Kenya School of Government, when President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a set of drastic reforms, that include merging Kenya and Administration police services.