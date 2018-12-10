‘I can’t breathe’ were Khashoggi’s final words, report says

Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Shares
Khashoggi, a Saudi contributor to the Washington Post, was killed shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2 © AFP/File / MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH

Washington, United States, Dec 10 – Jamal Khashoggi’s final words were “I can’t breathe,” CNN said Sunday, citing a source who has read the transcript of an audio tape of the final moments before the journalist’s murder.

The source told the US network the transcript made clear the killing was premeditated, and suggests several phone calls were made to give briefings on the progress.

CNN said Turkish officials believe those calls were made to top officials in Riyadh.

Khashoggi, a Saudi contributor to The Washington Post, was killed shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Related Content

Trump says Saudi journalist likely dead, warns of ‘severe’ response
Saudi considers admitting Khashoggi died in botched op: reports
Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered, Turkey says

The transcript of the gruesome recording includes descriptions of Khashoggi struggling against his murderers, CNN said, and references sounds of the dissident journalist’s body “being dismembered by a saw.”

The original transcript was prepared by Turkish intelligence services, and CNN said its source read a translation version and was briefed on the probe into the journalist’s death.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Sunday meanwhile rejected demands to extradite suspects connected to the murder of Khashoggi as sought by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan has repeatedly called on Saudi Arabia to hand over suspects in the killing. According to Turkey, a 15-member Saudi team was sent to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia, however, holds that it was a “rogue” operation gone wrong — a claim undercut by the reported transcript.

For his part US President Donald Trump has refrained from blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, even though the CIA reportedly concluded that he ordered the assassination.

The murder has damaged Riyadh’s international reputation and Western countries including the United States, France and Canada have placed sanctions on nearly 20 Saudi nationals.

Popular
Kenyan pilots to halt Juba flights to force release of captured colleagues
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Raila slams foreign envoys ‘for meddling in Kenya politics’
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Foreign envoys fault NASA use of extra-constitutional means to challenge State
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Lawyers to boycott courts over disobedience by State officers
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Rights advocate Ndubi found inebriated near State House, claims drugged
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Recent
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Hundreds rally in Moscow to demand release of ‘extremist’ teens
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
UK’s Theresa May to visit Kenya on Aug 30
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
US blacklists Russian, Chinese companies for breaking North Korea embargo
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Genoa bridge collapse: what we know
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE