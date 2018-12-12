Haji and Kinoti among officials awarded Presidential State Honours

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations are among Kenyans who have been conferred awards and honours.

Haji and Kinoti alongside Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua were awarded The First Class: Chief of the Order Burning Spear, CBS.

Since being appointed to the posts early this year, Kinoti and Haji have boldly taken to bring high profile suspects to book over their alleged involvement in some of the country’s multi-billion shilling corruption scandals at various state corporations and ministries.

Among the key cases the crime-busters are currently overseeing include the massive looting at the National Youth Service, Kenya Pipeline Company, National Cereals and Produce Board among others.

They have instituted criminal proceedings against Deputy Chief Justice Philemena Mwilu, Governors Sospeter Ojamoong (Busia), Okoth Obado (Migori) among others—including Chief Executive Officers of various state corporations.