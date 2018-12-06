Graft case against DCJ Mwilu starts Thursday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – The hearing of one of Kenya’s most high-profile corruption cases against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu will kick off on Thursday.

The suit will be heard by a five-judge bench, comprising Hellen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, William Musyoka, Francis Tuiyot and Chacha Mwita.

The hearing kicks off as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji appointed London-based Queens Counsel Khawar Qureshi to handle the case.

Haji told a Senate Committee, that he decided to hire a foreign lawyer, after local counsel said they feared touching the case, which most view as having political inclinations or Executive forces.

He said that he opted for an independent person who is not shrouded by the local political and professional influence.

He further pointed out that his office was forced to source for an independent person, after Dorcas Odour, who was in charge was accused of being impartial.

Mwilu obtained High Court orders stopping her prosecution before the DPP asked the Chief Justice to set up an expanded bench to determine if she is immune from prosecution.