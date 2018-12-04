Govt to fund secondary schools on time, urges use of web tool to seek cash

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The government has pledged to provide funds to public secondary schools on a need basis in a bid to ensure over a million students joining the schools next year have access to learning resources.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Early Learning and Basis Education, Belio Kipsang on Monday instructed school heads to utilise a recently adopted web-based tool – the National Education Management Information System (EMIS) – to make prompt requests when and as needs arise.

“We urge you to leverage on technology and EMIS so that we can be able to monitor on your requests mainly on the new students notwithstanding the fact that we’re having a single selection,” he said.

Kipsang who spoke during the rollout of a national secondary school selection exercise at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) said the government will channel capitation to all secondary schools in time.

“As we go into the new school year in January, the Ministry of Education will do all that it takes to ensure you get resources in good time so that you’re able to instruct our students appropriately,” the PS assured regional security bosses.

“We shall continue to ensure that you get the necessary instructional material as well as infrastructure,” he pointed out.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, public secondary schools will receive Sh16 billion to facelift existing infrastructures.

“Beginning January 2019, the ministry has re-adjusted FDSE vote heads to address infrastructure improvement needs. Principals will therefore adjust their budgets accordingly to provide for infrastructure improvement on this specific vote head,” she said.

The schools will also receive Sh22,244 annually for each of the 1,032,334 student placed in Form One.

The ministry warned school managers against arbitrary adjustment of fees levied in their institutions.

“All schools must provide accurate and up to date enrolment data and register all bank accounts operated by the schools with the ministry. I want to sound a clear warning to Principals to desist from introducing any illegal fees and levies,” CS Mohamed directed.

“If allowed to take root, illegal levies will frustrate the attainment of 100 per cent transition and deny learners the right to education,” she noted.

She vowed to lead ministry officials in monitoring the implementation of government-sanctioned free structures warning school managers found to be flouting the rules of dire consequences.

“I will lead senior ministry officials on nationwide monitoring exercise to ensure that fee guidelines are strictly adhered to. Charging illegal levies will be treated as a crime of corruption and attendant criminal measures taken against the culprits,” the CS undertook promising to deal decisively with cases of lethargy among education officials tasked with monitoring the implementation of fee guidelines in public schools.