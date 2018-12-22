Govt now extends pilot of new education curriculum for one year

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- The new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) has been extended for one more year, in a sharp retreat by the Government following a stakeholders meeting led by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

In a statement, the CS said the pilot project will be extended to allow the alignment in implementation, particularly intensive in-service teacher training.

She said the ministry will commence a methodical and carefully organized phased roll-out of the Competence Based Curriculum effective January 1 next year in pre-primary 1 and 2 as well as in Grade I, 2 and 3.

“After the steering committee meeting, the Ministry of Education has continued with in-depth deliberations and consultations with other relevant government agencies and stakeholders have assured to support the Ministry of Education in its bid to deliver a credible CBC roll-out programme, including aligning resources towards this exercise,” she said in the statement issued on Saturday.

The National roll-out will take place in January 2020 while the national curriculum policy framework will be published in January next year.

She revealed that the sessional paper on reforming education and training in Kenya be tabled before Parliament in February next year.

Still in February next year, the Government will launch the National Education sector strategic plan for the period of 2018-2022 as well as develop an assessment framework with clear competencies at every level.

Meanwhile, a secretariat will be established within the Ministry to coordinate the priorities, activities, communication and implementation infrastructure to support the CBC.

Just this month, the CS suspended further implementation of the competency-based curriculum citing lack of proper preparations among other reasons, but announced later that it will proceed.

She had earlier cited lack of preparedness in implementing the programme.