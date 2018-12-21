Governors Mutua and Mvurya survive election petitions

Shares



Two Governors have retained their seats in Supreme Court rulings delivered this morning.

They include Alfred Mutua of Machakos and Salim Mvurya of Kwale.

The decisions were rendered today morning, effectively throwing out petitions that were filed against them, on grounds that they were not validly elected.

Mutua’s election was being chalenged by his political arch rival Wavinya Ndeti of Wiper Party.

Also upheld is the election of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter retains his seat after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed against his victory.