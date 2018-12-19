Governor Mutua and 6 MPs to know petition fate Friday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – A Governor and six MPs will know their fate on Friday when the Supreme Court will rule on their election petitions.

They include Alfred Mutua of Machakos, Alfred Keter who represents Nandi Hills Constituency, Chris Karani of Ugenya, Gideon Konchellah of Kilgoris and Julius Mawathe of Embakasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are John Oyioka of Bonchari and Marsabit Woman Representative Safia Adan.

Governor Mutua’s victory was challenged by her political archrival Wavinya Ndeti of the Wiper Party.

On June 8, the Court of Appeal annulled his victory, but the Supreme court later stayed the execution order.

The Supreme Court also granted conservatory orders restraining the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from declaring the Machakos gubernatorial seat vacant pending the determination of Mutua’s appeal.

The judges further restrained the Machakos County Assembly Speaker from assuming the Office of the Governor even as they barred the poll agency from announcing or conducting gubernatorial elections in the county pending the conclusion of Mutua’s appeal.

Mutua’s poll win was nullified by the Court of Appeal after his arch-rival Wavinya Ndeti contested a High Court decision in February upholding the election of the second-term governor.