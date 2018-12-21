Former PS Kirui and 3 others granted Sh5mn bond in graft case

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 21 – Former Permanent Secretary Sammy Kirui, Mary Ngethe formerly of Nairobi City Council and Alexander Musee who were convicted over the City hall Sh283 million land scandal have been released on a bond of Sh5 million pending hearing of their appeal.

Justice John Onyiego, who had denied them bail, before the demise of former Town Clerk John Gakuo, had to review his orders after the court was told that the convicts are suffering in prison, which lacks facilities for their treatment.

The court ordered them to deposit their passports in court and they be reporting to the Deputy Registrar once a month until the appeal is heard and determined.

The court was moved by an application for review by Ngethe on grounds that she is suffering high blood pressure which seems to be worsening over time under the prison conditions.

She further stated that Kenyatta National Hospital is no longer treating patients from prison due to unpaid Sh31 million medical bills.

The other two convicts stated that they were suffering from various health conditions which cannot be treated at the prison.

They told the court that the appeal is likely to take longer and that by time court makes its decision they will have served their sentences.

The judge in his finding granted them bail, saying that indeed the appeal might not be heard soon since there is another application filed by the appellants.

Gakuo and Kirui were jailed for three years each for roles they played in the Sh283 million cemetery land scandal.

The two were ordered to pay a fine of Sh1 million each after they were found guilty of abuse of office and failure to comply with procurement laws.

Their co-accused Mary Ngethe, a former City Council Legal Secretary and Alexander Musee were also found guilty of knowingly giving false information about the purchase of land in Mavoko.

Ngethe and Musee were sentenced to three years in prison each.