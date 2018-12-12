Former President Moi admitted to Nairobi Hospital

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – Former President Daniel Arap Moi was this afternoon admitted to Nairobi Hospital where he will undergo a routine medical check-up.

His physician Dr David Silverstein says the former president will spend a couple of nights in the hospital to “accord the doctors enough time to carry out their investigations”.

Moi’s office nor his physician did not give more details on the nature of the check-ups the former president is undergoing.

The last time Moi was in hospital was in March this year when he sought treatment in Israel for a knee condition.