Former nominated Senator Joy Gwendo jailed for two years over fraud

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Former nominated Senator Joy Gwendo has been sentenced to two years in prison without an option for fine after failing to honour a debt.

The court found Gwendo to have been dishonest and disqualified her from a plea-bargaining agreement in which she sought a non-custodial sentence.

Gwendo was accused of issuing bank cheque of varying amounts of money in favour Kisumu East Cotton Growers Cooperative Society with knowledge that her account had no funds to pay Sh2.2 million.

In other counts where she is said to have issued faulty cheques for payments amounting to Sh300,000 and Sh950,000- Gwendo was handed six months in jail.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Gwendo had been charged with abuse of office and fraud.

“On the 23rd day of October 2016 at Chiga Parish in Kisumu East within Kisumu County used her position as a State officer to confer herself Ksh.2,226,800 the property of Kisumu East Cotton Growers Cooperative Society through Kivali Development Initiative,” the charge sheet reads.