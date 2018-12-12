Former Kilifi Deputy Governor shot dead in Mombasa

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 12 – Former Kilifi Deputy Governor Kennedy Kamto was on Tuesday night shot dead by gunmen at his Nyali residence in Mombasa.

Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki confirmed the incident but did not give more details, “because investigations are still going on.”

According Kamto’s wife Fauzia, they were attacked at about 11pm, by three armed men who ordered them to switch on the lights.

“I do not know the motive behind my husband’s killing,” she told journalists, “because they just shot him after stealing some items from us. I don’t know why my husband had to die.”

She said the gunmen stole money, her mobile phone and other personal belongings.

Kwale Senator Issa Boy, who was among the first leaders to arrive at the home, says the body was taken to Coast General Hospital mortuary.

The deceased’s elder sister, Chiku, said it was the third time the family was being attacked in recent times. “He always knew that he was been followed by suspicious people,” she said.

Kamto was Kilifi Deputy Governor from 2013 to 2017, when he ditched Governor Amason Kingi, and joined forces with Jubilee’s Gideon Mung’aro who lost to the incumbent Governor.