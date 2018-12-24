Ferry man to treat family to holiday of choice after winning Sh22m SportPesa

Shares

,

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 24 – Ezekiel Oimba, a 39-year old mechanical engineer at Kenya Ferry Services, is the winner of last week’s Sh22, 244, 187 SportPesa mid-week jackpot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betting company SportPesa unveilled Oimba as the winner of the jackpot in Mombasa on Monday morning.

The father of four, who has been betting since 2016, said he will invest the fortune in real estate.

“I kept quiet for a few minutes when I got the text message on Saturday evening. I’m so grateful for what God has done to our family,” he said.

Oimba said patience is key in betting.

“I never gave up. I have been trying this (betting) for three years now and the highest amount I have won before this jackpot was Sh24,000,” he said.

Oimba said he will now take his family to whatever destination they will ask him for Christmas.

His wife Lilian Awino, a teacher at JCC Likoni primary school, said she was always supportive of her husband.

“He used to ask me to send him some Sh100, Sh150 or Sh500 to his Mpesa. I used to know he was betting with the money, but did not question him,” said Awino.

Awino said she is saved and that it is God who made it possible.