Ex-Ruaraka OCS guilty of torturing suspect to death 5 years ago

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – A former Ruaraka Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Nahashon Mutua has been found guilty of torturing a suspect to death five years ago.

Mutua had been charged with the murder of Martin Koome, a suspect who had been arrested over a domestic brawl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, another suspect, Kevin Odhiambo was charged with murder of Koome inside a cell at Ruaraka Police Station.

Police had claimed that Koome died after a fight in the cells on the night of December 19, 2013.

Trial judge Stella Mutuku placed Mutua on his defence where he called several witnesses to try and exonerate himself.

Koome was arrested over a domestic brawl at his home in Baba Dogo but later died after allegedly being tortured.

Evidence showed that he was assaulted using a metal pipe and his head immersed in a drum of water.

He was later admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. According to his wife, he had a swollen face, deep cuts and she could barely recognise him.

In his defence, Mutua admitted ordering Koome to be placed in the cell with other inmates despite him being drunk. Asked why he sent a drunk person into a cell with other suspects, Mutua said Ruaraka had only one cell.

The accused person denied that he violated the Police Service Standing Orders.

Justice Mutuku has directed that a probation report be filed in court on December 20 after which she will set the sentencing date.