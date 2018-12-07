Economic crimes and armed robbery the same – Kinoti

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7- Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti says the war graft will not spare anyone regardless of their position.

Speaking when he attended the second day of National Police Service week on Friday, the DCI urged Kenyans to support the ongoing crackdown on economic crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An economic criminal is the same as an armed criminal. We shall not leave anybody,” he asserted.

His sentiments came hours after detectives arrested Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang and four other officials over a scandal at the Kisumu Oil Jetty among various other scandals at the corporation, including the loss of millions of litres of oil under questionable circumstances.

Sang was arrested alongside Company Secretary Gloria Khafafa and three others who were being questioned Friday at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters.

The officials are also under investigation over various other scandals at the corporation, including the loss of millions of litres of oil under questionable circumstances.

Earlier this week, the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Board invited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe claims of oil spillage that may have seen the company lose over 20 million litres of fuel estimated to be worth Sh2.3 billion.

READ: KPC Managing Director Sang, 4 others arrested

Also arrested is former National Hospital Insurance Fund Chief Executive Simeon Kirgotty alongside two others over the ongoing probe into the loss of 1.5 billion shillings.