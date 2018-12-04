DP Ruto woos international investors during his Italy trip

Shares

, ROME, Italy, Dec 4 – Deputy President William Ruto is calling on the international community to invest in Kenya, noting that Africa promises the highest return on investment in the world.

He said the government’s intensified focus on roads, railway, energy, water, security and human capital provided a fertile ground for businesses to thrive.

Addressing private sector players and various industry heads in Rome, Italy, Ruto said Kenya would further foster public-private partnership to bolster its development plan.

“There are massive investment opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, health and housing, which guarantee a return on investment. We would want this to interest the private and public sector in Italy to work with Kenya because there is a win-win possibility,” he said.

Ruto said the long-standing relationship between Kenya and Italy called for increased trade between the two countries.

He observed that it was time Kenya and Italy scaled up their friendship, both at government and business levels.

The Deputy President said good governance, political stability coupled with the growing young population posed a new horizon for foreign investors.

Meanwhile, Politecnico di Milano, the largest technical university in Italy, has agreed to support Kenya in fine-tuning technical education “to be in tandem with industry demands”.

Speaking during a meeting with Ruto at the institution’s offices in Milan on Tuesday, Rector Ferracciolo Resta said technical institutions in Kenya would gain a lot from the partnership, especially on issues to do with engineering and architecture.

The Politecnico di Milano is the largest engineering college in Italy with more than 45,000 students and 1,400 professors. We also have strong employee reputation, making it easy for our students to be absorbed by industries,” said Professor Resta.

He said the institution’s rich history of churning out highly skilled, labour-ready graduates had made it be one of the key contributors to Italy’s economic success.

According to Ruto, the ongoing reorientation and recognition of technical training would give Kenya some impetus “for a major economic take-off”.

“Competency-based training is what Kenya has lacked for long. Technical training colleges are going to address this gap so that the skills acquired would help the country realise its dream of food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare,” Ruto told the gathering.

He said the government was offering bursaries and loans to learners to boost enrollment.