Demolition of Grand Manor Hotel in Gigiri underway

, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The demolition of Grand Manor hotel in Gigiri started on Thursday morning, following a court order obtained by the Nairobi County Government.

The hotel, adjacent to the United Nations and the US embassy, is owned by businessman Praful Kumar, who was recently charged for trying to bribe Governor Mike Sonko, following accusations that it had no approvals from authorities.

While City Hall holds that that the property was erected without approvals and poses a security threat to the UN and US embassy, the businessman argued that he was being targeted unfairly insisting that he followed due process.

Kumar is facing charges after he was busted by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, EACC, as he tried to bribe Sonko who instead set him up, after recording their conversation.

In his Jamhuri Day address at the Nyayo National Stadium, Sonko vowed to bring down any property put illegally anywhere in the county.