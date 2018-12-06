DCJ Mwilu directed to file formal objection to Queens Counsel

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – The High Court has directed Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu to formally file her objection to the appointment of Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi in the graft case she is facing.

This is after one of her lawyers James Orengo challenged the legality of a gazette notice, by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji appointing Qureshi to prosecute the case.

Orengo contends that Haji had no powers to appoint the British lawyer and the hearing of the matter has been set for Friday next week.

And in a dramatic twist, Deputy DPP Dorcas Oduor has also applied for the disqualification of Orengo from the matter on the basis that as a Senator, he enjoys parliamentary privileges to quiz the DPP.

The suit was being heard by a five-judge bench, comprising of Hellen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, William Musyoka, Francis Tuiyot and Chacha Mwita.