Court temporarily suspends demolition of part of Marble Arch Hotel

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31-Environment and Land Court has issued temporary orders barring the Nairobi City County Government from demolishing Marble Arch Hotel which is located within the Nairobi Central Business District.

While issuing the orders, Justice Okong’o further directed the Officer Commanding Central Police Station Nairobi to provide protection to the business premises and ensure its not interfered with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had notified that the hotel will be brought down for encroaching on a road prompting the investor to go to court.

The County Government had also requested the management of the hotel to provide its approvals to city hall for verification including certificate of occupation.

The popular hotel located along Lagos road is owned by businessman Mike Maina who according to Sonko was the one at the center of the recent demolitions at Nyama Villa estate in Kayole.

In a viral recording of a conversation between Sonko and Maina, Sonko was heard hurling insults to the businessman accusing him of using fake title deeds to get eviction notices to demolish residential houses in Kayole.

Sonko also threatened to have his property demolished saying its illegally constructed.

True to his words, the parking lot of the hotel was flattened and the building marked for demolition.

The Government has already suspended demolition of illegal structures and buildings countrywide.