Court declines to suspend Nairobi CBD matatu ban

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The High Court has declined to suspend the ban on matatus from accessing the Nairobi Central Business District, in a case filed by 21 Saccos.

Justice Pauline Nyamweya has now scheduled the hearing for Thursday, when the Nairobi County Government will be required to defend itself.

The Saccos are accusing City Hall of failing to seek their views before effecting the ban, which they say will not only hurt commuters but the economy as well.

But Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has defended the move, saying the ban will remain in force because it is aimed at restoring sanity in the public transport sector as part of measures to decongest the city.

Commuters who spoke to Capital FM News expressed concerns over lack of alternative transport means to the CBD as others questioned how people living with disabilities will get to town.