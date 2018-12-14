Court awards Miguna Sh7mn over deportation, orders passport reinstated

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14- The High Court has awarded Miguna Miguna Sh7 million in damages for arbitrary deportation by the State in March.

In orders issued Friday afternoon, Justice Chacha Mwita also directed the Department of Immigration to reinstate Miguna’s revoked passport saying as a citizen by birth he never lost his Kenyan citizenship.

Justice Mwita also quashed a January 30 gazette notice outlawing Miguna’s National Resistance Movement over which he had declared himself general.

While deporting Miguna in March, the State had argued that the outspoken opposition activist lost his Kenyan citizenship when he acquired a Canadian passport at a time the Kenyan constitution did not provide for dual citizenship.