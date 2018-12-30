Construction of Sh382mn Nyamira HQs to commence Monday

Shares

, KISII, Kenya, Dec 30 – The Nyamira County Government will from Monday begin the construction of a Sh382 million Headquarters Complex expected to improve service delivery.

According to Governor John Nyagarama, the project proposal which comprises of a 5-storey office block with an underground parking space is set to be completed by 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he stated that the tender of building the complex has been awarded to Spentech Engineering company, under the 2017/2018 financial year budget.

“The building shall be constructed within a duration of three years shall cost a total Sum of Sh 382,970,400.60 after the 2017/2018 financial allocation. The contract commences tomorrow (31st December 2018), and is expected to be completed by 31st December 2021,” he stated.

He further indicated that the entire site will be secured with a boundary wall finished complete with three gates with sentry boxes.

The five storey building works were awarded to Spentech Engineering Limited from Nairobi.

The total plinth area for the office block is approximately 5,316 square metres.

Additional built-up areas include various types of precast concrete paving for the internal road network, parking areas and foot paths; sewer collection plant and associated works; borehole with operation elevated overhead water tank and the rest of the area (approximately 500 square metres) is set aside for soft landscaping as lawns, gardens and water features.

The entire site is to be secured with a boundary wall finished complete with three gates with sentry boxes.

The compound security will be enhanced with surveillance closed circuit television (CCTV).